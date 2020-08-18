Fires on the Peninsula Trigger Evacuation Orders

At least five fires burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties have scorched about 1,000 acres and prompted evacuation orders, according to Cal Fire.
The fires, which are collectively referred to as the CZU August Lightning Complex, started Monday night, Cal Fire reported.
Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:
- Butano State Park area, including Barranca Knolls Community
- Butano Creek Drainage
- Loma Mar/Dearborn Park Area
- Pescadero Creek County Park Area
- Butano Community Area
An evacuation center has been set up at Pescadero High School, which is located at 360 Butano Cutoff in Pescadero.