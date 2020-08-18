Fires on the Peninsula Trigger Evacuation Orders

At least five fires burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties have scorched about 1,000 acres and prompted evacuation orders, according to Cal Fire.

The fires, which are collectively referred to as the CZU August Lightning Complex, started Monday night, Cal Fire reported.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

Butano State Park area, including Barranca Knolls Community

Butano Creek Drainage

Loma Mar/Dearborn Park Area

Pescadero Creek County Park Area

Butano Community Area

An evacuation center has been set up at Pescadero High School, which is located at 360 Butano Cutoff in Pescadero.