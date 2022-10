A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night.

People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito.

It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island.

The Treasure Island Development Authority tweeted Monday afternoon that there would be some "film activity" along the Avenue of Palms Wednesday night between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

No word on what movie was being filmed.

Film activity along Ave. of Palms this Wednesday night between 8 and 10 PM, expect slight delays and fireworks over SF Bay associated with production. No impact to @SFMTA_Muni route or stops. Allow extra time along Ave of Palms. Back-up filming Thursday night based on weather. — Treasure Island 🌴 (@SFTIDA) October 17, 2022