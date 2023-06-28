Safe and sane fireworks go on sale in select Bay Area cities

Safe and sane fireworks go on sale Wednesday at select cities around the Bay Area, and even in those places where they're legal for Fourth of July use, there are tight restrictions.

With the holiday less than a week away, licensed nonprofits have partnered with select cities to sell safe and sane fireworks. One of those cities is Dublin, where there are 15 licensed fireworks booths.

In Dublin, the fireworks are allowed to be used only on July 4 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. at single family residences and four designated city parks: Shannon Park, Dublin Sports Grounds, Alamo Creek Park and Emerald Glen Park.

Other Bay Area cities allowing safe and sane fireworks include Union City, Newark, Gilroy, San Bruno, Pacifica, Rio Vista, Suisun City, Dixon and Cloverdale.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police are expected to step up enforcement against illegal fireworks, with heavy fines or jail time for violators.

No fireworks of any type, even ones that are safe and sane, are allowed in the following areas: multi-housing units, undesignated city parks, city facilities, businesses and schools.