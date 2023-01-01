Walnut Creek

First Bay Area Baby Born in 2023 Appears to Be in Walnut Creek

Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m.

By Bay City News

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.

Sonkin said two other births occurred early in 2023 at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, with one baby born at 12:20 a.m. and another just after, at 12:21 a.m.

At least two other Bay Area babies were born in the first hour of the new year. A baby was born at North Bay Center for Women's Health in Fairfield at 12:32 a.m., and a baby boy was delivered at 12:34 a.m. at Marin General Hospital, according to the charge nurses at both locations.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

