First Bay Area Baby of 2021 Believed to Be Born in San Jose

As the Bay Area and the entire planet look forward to a better year In 2021, Anthony and Denise Battiato have done their part, bringing baby Luke into the world at 12:25 a.m. Friday at San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital.

Possibly the first baby born in the Bay Area in 2021, Luke was apparently eager to be a New Year's baby. He arrived early, having been expected in February.

"He would fit in my two hands. He's five pounds, two ounces," said his father, Anthony Battiato of Hollister, on Friday morning.

While the baby is presently in the neonatal intensive care unit, hospital spokeswoman Sarah Sherwood said Luke is doing "super-well. We specialize in these cases, so he's in a good place," Sherwood said.

Luke is the couple's third child, and he will have two sisters. Anthony Battiato didn't comment as to whether he would be bringing a football to the hospital.

The third-time father noted, "2020 was an unpleasant year for a lot of people and we are happy to bring something positive to the New Year."

Luke will probably be able to go home in one or two days, Sherwood said.

Information on other babies born in the area Friday was limited, but a baby girl was born at 8:29 a.m. at Highland Hospital in Oakland, according to Rachel Hogan, a nurse manager at the hospital.

Also, a baby was born at 8:30 a.m. Friday at John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center, a spokesman said.