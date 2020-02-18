First Group of Coronavirus Evacuees at Travis AFB Set For Release

Dozens of people who have been quarantined at Travis AFB in Fairfield for the past two weeks after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are are expected to be released Tuesday morning.

According to base officials, the releases will begin at about 7 a.m. The evacuees will come out gradually in groups throughout the day until all 180 are on their way home.

The evacuees have been living at the Westwind Inn at the base since they arrived two weeks ago.

On Monday night, one woman told her family’s story via Facetime. She and her two daughters have been separated from her husband and the girls’ father who was back home in Wisconsin.

"I can’t wait to see my husband and meet up with my friends and family," the woman said. "The kids are really excited to see him after a few weeks of being apart."

While the saga ends for that first group of evacuees, it just began Monday for dozens other Americans evacuated from a cruise ship held in dock in Japan after people onboard got sick with the virus.

Fourteen people from the latest group have tested positive for the coronavirus and were taken to a separate location off the base for continued isolation and care, officials said.