coronavirus

First Group of Coronavirus Evacuees at Travis AFB Set For Release

By Thom Jensen

Westwind Inn at Travis Air Force Base.
NBC Bay Area

Dozens of people who have been quarantined at Travis AFB in Fairfield for the past two weeks after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are are expected to be released Tuesday morning.

According to base officials, the releases will begin at about 7 a.m. The evacuees will come out gradually in groups throughout the day until all 180 are on their way home.

The evacuees have been living at the Westwind Inn at the base since they arrived two weeks ago.

Local

Traffic 1 hour ago

Overturned Big-Rig Shuts Down WB I-80 in Emeryville

Giants 19 hours ago

Giants Won’t Include Aubrey Huff in 2010 World Series Reunion

On Monday night, one woman told her family’s story via Facetime. She and her two daughters have been separated from her husband and the girls’ father who was back home in Wisconsin.

"I can’t wait to see my husband and meet up with my friends and family," the woman said. "The kids are really excited to see him after a few weeks of being apart."

While the saga ends for that first group of evacuees, it just began Monday for dozens other Americans evacuated from a cruise ship held in dock in Japan after people onboard got sick with the virus.

Fourteen people from the latest group have tested positive for the coronavirus and were taken to a separate location off the base for continued isolation and care, officials said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFairfieldevacueestravis AFB
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us