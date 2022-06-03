San Francisco

First ‘Probable' Monkeypox Case Detected in San Francisco: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

The first "probable" monkeypox case has been detected in San Francisco, health officials said Friday.

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, an individual traveled to a location with an outbreak in cases. They added the person is currently in isolation and is in good condition.

Officials added that the person has reported no close contacts in San Francisco.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SFDPH said the initial testing of the case was completed in a state lab Friday and are now awaiting confirmation of the test results from the CDC.

Officials added that the risk to the general public from the virus is currently low as the known cause of spread is prolonged contact and bodily fluids.

Business 10 hours ago

U.S. Monkeypox Cases Have More Than Doubled Over the Last Week to 20, CDC Says

Business Jun 1

WHO Says Monkeypox Has Been Spreading Undetected as Global Cases Rise to More Than 550

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscomonkeypox
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us