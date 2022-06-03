First ‘Probable' Monkeypox Case Detected in San Francisco: Officials

The first "probable" monkeypox case has been detected in San Francisco, health officials said Friday.

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, an individual traveled to a location with an outbreak in cases. They added the person is currently in isolation and is in good condition.

Officials added that the person has reported no close contacts in San Francisco.

SFDPH said the initial testing of the case was completed in a state lab Friday and are now awaiting confirmation of the test results from the CDC.

Officials added that the risk to the general public from the virus is currently low as the known cause of spread is prolonged contact and bodily fluids.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.