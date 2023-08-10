First responders hold mass casualty drill at San Francisco's Pier 68

A mass casualty simulation was held Thursday to help police in San Francisco learn new skills that may help save lives.

The training held at Pier 68 is part of a two-week training course, that helps officers learn first aid to be used in major disasters and active shooting situations.

During the drill, dozens of volunteers acted like they were critically wounded, and officers were tasked with treating them on the spot.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The goal is to give officers hands-on experience, so they can help victims during an emergency.

“So, often times police will get on scene, they’ll go after the bad guy first, they’ll alleviate that threat and there can be these giant delays before fire and EMS can be called in,” said Eric O’Neal, COO of the Raytom Group. “So, in that time frame what we really want is these officers to render care.”

Several local agencies participated in the training including local police departments, the FBI, and the Coast Guard.