First Responders Gear Up for Potential Rescue Missions During Storm

Emergency response agencies across the Bay Area on Tuesday were beefing up staffing and getting boats ready for potential rescue missions in advance of Wednesday's atmospheric river storm.

After the flooding last weekend, crews say rescue missions are inevitable, but how many and how severe could depend on the decisions others make in flood-prone areas.

"It’s all but a given that we’re going to have situations that present danger to our residents," Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said.

Hill said with high winds on top of the rain, it's all hands on deck until the stormy weather subsides.

"But now also into that mix is the likelihood of downed trees, downed power lines, trees into structures, trees across roadways and the power outages that can ensue," he said.

The fire district plans to have more crews, more incident commanders and more dispatchers on duty during the storm.

Crews hope citizens do their part to make their lives safer and the jobs of emergency response teams a little less chaotic. Most are already strapped responding to fires and a growing number of medical emergencies during the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

"To the extent our residents can prepare now to avoid those risks, it will help all of us to be able to focus on those really life-threatening situations that require immediate response," Hill said.

Emeryville police sent out messages Tuesday night summing up what citizens can do to help.

Make sure all storm drains and gutters are clear of debris

Make sure downspouts are pointed away from your home

Stack sandbags to deflect water away from flood-prone areas

Be ready for power outages

Officials are also warning drivers about flooded roadways, urging them to avoid them, especially if there's a roadblock in place.