The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations could be just weeks away.

On Dec. 10, the FDA will consider granting Pfizer emergency approval for its vaccine. If approved, the vaccine could be given out just days later. But what would happen in California?

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom talked about the distribution timeline.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Phase 1 prioritization vaccination plan is focusing on our healthcare workers,” he said. “These truly essential workers that are experiencing more stress. As for the general population, it could be anytime between February and May of next year.

Also Monday, more promising results: a third drugmaker AstraZeneca announced i’s vaccine is 70% effective when given two full doses.

But when only given a dose and a half, the vaccine becomes 90% effective.

Now, 3 billion doses are being promised next year. It can be produced at many sites around the world and is cheaper and can be stored in a normal fridge for months.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees celsius and can only keep a few days.

A new Gallup poll finds that 58% are likely to get vaccinated now, up from 50% in September.

A total of 42% still say they won’t get a vaccine.