COVID-19

First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations Could Be Just Weeks Away

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first round of COVID-19 vaccinations could be just weeks away. 

On Dec. 10, the FDA will consider granting Pfizer emergency approval for its vaccine. If approved, the vaccine could be given out just days later. But what would happen in California? 

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom talked about the distribution timeline. 

Local

holiday travel 11 mins ago

Millions Head to Airports Despite Pleas From Health Leaders

CZU Fire 55 mins ago

Finding Stories Among All That Was Lost: Santa Cruz Storytellers Preserve History of CZU Fire

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Phase 1 prioritization vaccination plan is focusing on our healthcare workers,” he said. “These truly essential workers that are experiencing more stress. As for the general population, it could be anytime between February and May of next year. 

Also Monday, more promising results: a third drugmaker AstraZeneca announced i’s vaccine is 70% effective when given two full doses.

But when only given a dose and a half, the vaccine becomes 90% effective.

Now, 3 billion doses are being promised next year. It can be produced at many sites around the world and is cheaper and can be stored in a normal fridge for months.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees celsius and can only keep a few days.

A new Gallup poll finds that 58% are likely to get vaccinated now, up from 50% in September.

A total of 42% still say they won’t get a vaccine.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Gavin Newsomcoronavirus vaccinecovid-19 vaccineAstraZeneca
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us