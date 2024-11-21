First wireless EV-charging roadway in California coming to Westwood

UCLA is expected to have the first wireless charging roadway in California following a $19.85 million state grant in support of the university’s electric projects.

The anticipated three-quarters of a mile road will be embedded with chargers under the pavement to wirelessly send power to the vehicle.

This process can be compared to a wireless phone charger, said Clinton Bench, the director of UCLA Fleet and Transit.

“It's a similar concept with buses,” Bench said. “The idea of wireless charging is to install infrastructure in the roadway that sends power up into the bus, and on the bottom of the bus are receptors that accept that electricity.”

The inductive charger is expected to provide buses with power while they're on route, allowing them to run longer each day and improving services for riders.

“Instead of having the driver get off the bus, which sometimes isn't practical, they can stop at the stop, and the bus can automatically connect with these chargers.” Bench said.

As for costs, Bench said although the pilot installations cost more, the new charges will be cost-competitive to standard EV chargers.

In addition to the charging roadways, the grant will also give UCLA an opportunity to convert all their buses to fully battery-powered vehicles.

Currently, only around half of the vehicles for BruinBus, a transit agency transporting both students and the public around the Westwood area, are electric.

The project also includes a new transit hub between the UCLA bus depot and the planned UCLA/Westwood station. The extension to the Metro D Line Station will be the first direct rail connection from downtown Los Angeles to Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood.

Bench said the additional line will be a game-changer for passengers.

“They’ll be able to transfer out of the rain or sun and be able to walk over to different buses that can get them to their final destination,” said Bench.

The project is expected to be completed within the next four years as UCLA is hosting the Athletes’ Village during the 2028 Olympics, according to Bench.

“I feel confident,” Bench said. “We will be a part of a very big collaborative effort to make sure that transportation for both the athletes and spectators is as efficient, effective and as green as they can be.”

UCLA has partnered with Electreon, a wireless charging company, and the nonprofit Calstart to carry out their electric projects, according to Bench.