A fishing boat at the Hyde Street Pier in San Francisco has sunk, officials said Wednesday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said a call about the sinking vessel came in at about 3 a.m.

An oil boom and absorbent pads have been deployed around the boat, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Officials are still assessing the area to see if any fuel or oil leaked into the water.

Further information was not immediately available.