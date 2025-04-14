Flaring at Martinez refinery prompts Level 1 community warning

The Martinez Refining Company reported a Level 1 community awareness message to Contra Costa Health at 12:34 p.m. Sunday for flaring at the refinery.

The refinery said CCH responded by sending out a message saying "A Level 1 Community Awareness Message has been reported to CCHealth by Martinez Refining Company, located in Martinez. This message is for informational purposes only. You may hear, smell, or see signs related to this event; however no action is required. For more information, please visit CCHealth's Hazmat Dashboard at https://cchealth.org/hazdash."

According to Conta Costa Health, a Level 1 warning means there's odor or audible impact, flaring lasting longer than 20 minutes, or other non-flaring visual impacts.

The company said on social media flares are an essential part of a refinery's integrated, engineered safety systems, which are designed to safely manage excess gases and pressure through efficient, effective combustion.

More information about flares on the Martinez Refining Company website.

Anyone with questions can call the refinery at 925-313-3777 or 925-313-3601 after hours.