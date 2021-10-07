Fleet Week, Giants-Dodgers Series Among Big Events in San Francisco This Weekend

If you're heading to San Francisco this weekend, pack some patience.

A number of big events happening across the city will likely lead to congestion and delays.

San Francisco Fleet Week, featuring the popular air show, will be taking place throughout the weekend. Check out our Fleet Week guide to see when various events are scheduled.

The San Francisco Giants will be hosting the rival Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night (6:37 p.m. first pitch) and Saturday night (6:07 p.m. first pitch) for the first two games of a playoff series.

The Golden State Warriors will also be in action Friday night, playing the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game at Chase Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Sports fans heading to the games are encouraged to plan ahead, take public transportation and get to the stadiums early.

For those heading to Chase Center, your event ticket also serves as a Muni ticket.