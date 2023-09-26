Here's how a government shutdown could impact San Francisco's Fleet Week

The looming threat of a government shutdown this Sunday is casting a large shadow over one of San Francisco's biggest events.

A government shutdown could cancel much of the upcoming Fleet Week set to start Monday in San Francisco. The Parade of Ships and the dazzling displays by the Blue Angels, two of the most visual parts of the annual event, could be sunk if Congress and the president are unable to come to terms to avoid a government shutdown.

Fleet Week organizers said they are in limbo with no clear answers. A similar government shutdown forced the cancellations of Fleet Week events in San Francisco and New York 10 years ago.

The Navy said this time the ships will already be in place. However, if a deal is not made to avert the shutdown by this weekend, there will not be any boat tours and the Blue Angels would be grounded.

Meanwhile, businesses in San Francisco are counting on the spike in foot traffic Fleet Week brings to the area. Fleet Week brings in a much needed 10% to 20% bump in business every day for RJ's Market just off the Embarcadero.

"That would be devastating, especially after COVID and how the economy is," said Danny Pesusic, RJ's Market general manager. "That would hurt a lot of people and it would just be a domino effect. It hurts the hotels. It hurts the restaurant industry."

The air show producers said for now they are full steam ahead, but also said they may not know the full effect of the government shutdown until it actually happens.

Event organizers released the following statement: "San Francisco Fleet Week is standing by to take guidance from the Navy and our other military partners. Currently our staff are continuing planning as usual for the greatest Fleet Week ever. We'll make adjustments as needed as we receive guidance."