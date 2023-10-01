Fleet Week returns to San Francisco, to honor Sen. Dianne Feinstein

The San Francisco Fleet Week will return to the Bay Area this week. The celebration of America's sea services will continue through Oct.10.

Service members and their equipment are already arriving.

On Sunday, the first of two U.S. Navy ships arrived in the San Francisco Bay: the U.S.S. John P. Murtha. The ship is a 684-foot amphibious transport dock and is currently carrying 120 Marines on board. This ship will be docked at Pier 30-32 on San Francisco's Embarcadero and boat tours will be available to the public starting Wednesday, October, 4.

With a government shutdown averted, plans for Fleet Week 2023 are full steam ahead.

"I think this is something we’ve all been looking forward to for a really long time, this is the 42nd San Francisco Fleet Week, so we are very excited to be part of it and that it can still happen," said Lieutenant Commander Chloe Morgan, a Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Strike Group 3.

U.S.S. Paul Hamilton, a guided missile destroyer, is expected to arrive in San Francisco on Monday.

On Friday, the Parade of Ships will pass under the Golden Gate Bridge.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the highly-anticipated Blue Angels will take to the skies during the annual Air Show.

"This year, in addition to the Blue Angels we have the Marines F-35B, it's their first-ever appearance in the Bay Area," said Mary Breen, the Marketing Director with the Air Show Network which produces the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show.

Breen was in Oakland Sunday awaiting Blue Angel Number 7's arrival.

She explained that this year, the Fleet Week Air Show will pay tribute to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

"During the airshow this weekend, the Patriots Jet Team is going to be performing a 'Missing Woman' formation in honor of [Feinstein's] legacy and her dedication to Fleet Week, to the entire area and the state of California," said Breen. She noted that a 'Missing Woman' formation consists of jets flying in formation, and then one jet takes off from the group, symbolizing the absence felt during a loss.

As San Francisco Mayor in 1981, Feinstein led the start of the Fleet Week Tradition.

In a statement Sunday, U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro noted that Feinstein was, "the honorary chair and founder of San Francisco Fleet Week when she was mayor in 1981."

"San Francisco Fleet Week kicks off this week, and we will honor her and her legacy of service," Del Toro continued.

Over the next week, San Francisco will be filled with visiting service members.

If you bump into one, Lieutenant Commander Chloe Morgan has a recommendation.

"Ask them their story," Morgan said, "All of our sailors and marines have unique, personal stories."