Flex Alert Issued for 10th Straight Day as Heat Wave Lingers

California regulators on Friday issued a statewide flex alert for the 10th straight day as a prolonged heat wave continued to put a strain on the power grid.

The California Independent System Operator issued yet another flex alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday due to expected high demand on the power grid. The grid's "current capacity" for Friday, according to CAISO, was 47,751 megawatts, and the "forecasted peak" use by 4:30 p.m. was 46,271 megawatts.

Bay Area inland temperatures are expected to range from the mid-90s to the mid-100s while bay and coastal temps range from the low 70s to the low 90s.

Temperatures across the region are expected to drop off significantly for the weekend, according to forecasts.

During a flex alert, the grid operator urges people to take steps like setting their home or business thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding the use of major appliances and turning off any unnecessary lights.

During the prolonged heat wave and a long string of flex alerts, PG&E has warned about the high possibility of rolling blackouts, which the Bay Area has managed to avoid. But there have been several unplanned power outages because of equipment failure in the intense heat.

In San Jose alone, nearly 100,000 PG&E customers, including three hospitals, lost power this week. Mayor Sam Liccardo blamed the utility for infrastructure failures and said there were a number of blown transformers in 2020 that were never fixed.

Liccardo said the city will seek a court injunction if PG&E doesn't present a plan to immediately make necessary repairs to its infrastructure.

