Flex Alert Issued for Saturday as Labor Day Weekend Hot Weather Heats Up

As expected, and with the approaching intense heat wave expected for California during this long Labor Day weekend, the state's Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Saturday.

It is the fourth consecutive day that a Flex Alert has been issued by the California Independent System Operator as high heat and heightened demand for electricity continues across the Golden State. Cal ISO alert is a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to soar past 100 degrees in most regions of the Golden State and throughout the West during the holiday weekend. Cal ISO is anticipating high electricity demand, particularly from air conditioning use, and needs voluntary conservation steps to assist in balancing electricity supply and demand.

The Flex Alert covers the time of day -- late afternoon and early evening -- when the power grid is most compromised from higher demand and less solar energy. During that time, the state's consumers are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.