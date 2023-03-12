Flood Advisories Issued in Parts of the Bay Area

Flood advisories were in effect Sunday for portions of the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said "urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected" in the impacted areas, which include the Peninsula, the southern half of Alameda County and a pocket near Santa Rosa.

Additional information can be found in the tweets below.

Urban and Small Stream Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected.. https://t.co/EyVT3pkxqm pic.twitter.com/TUYqg90pG7 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

