Flood Advisories Issued in Parts of the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flood advisories were in effect Sunday for portions of the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said "urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected" in the impacted areas, which include the Peninsula, the southern half of Alameda County and a pocket near Santa Rosa.

