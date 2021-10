Flood sirens activated in Ross, San Anselmo and Fairfax on Sunday afternoon after Corte Madera Creek crested, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Homes and businesses in the low-lying areas were advised to move personal property and cars to higher ground after the creek topped its banks, the sheriff's office said on social media about 4 p.m.

Emergency storm information is available at emergency.marincounty.org.