Residents brace for flooding in areas along Napa River

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for areas of Napa County near the Napa River on Tuesday night. They said even after the rain has moved out, they added that the runoff is causing rapid rises in water levels.

The warning was canceled just before midnight.

The Flood Warning has been canceled. #CAwx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 5, 2025

Some pathways where people can usually walk are covered with water. A lot of that couldn't be seen on Tuesday night as many businesses around the area were closed. Residents came to see just how high the water levels were.

Napa city officials posted on social media the following places that were affected:

Lake Park and Shoreline Drive area

Lincoln Avenue from Silverado Trail to the railroad tracks

Areas just south of Central Avenue to Vallejo, east of Soscol Avenue

Imola and South Coombs and in marsh areas around the river near Napa Valley College

Downtown Block to First Street bridge and areas around the Oxbow

Jocelyn Moran has more in the video above.

⚠️Flood warnings have been issued for areas of Napa County near the Napa River! Even after the rain has moved out, runoff is causing rapid rises in water levels. Turn around, don't drown!! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MQOZw1MGTN — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 5, 2025