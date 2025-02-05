weather

Residents brace for flooding in areas along Napa River

By NBC Bay Area staff and Jocelyn Moran

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for areas of Napa County near the Napa River on Tuesday night. They said even after the rain has moved out, they added that the runoff is causing rapid rises in water levels.

The warning was canceled just before midnight.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Some pathways where people can usually walk are covered with water. A lot of that couldn't be seen on Tuesday night as many businesses around the area were closed. Residents came to see just how high the water levels were.

Sonoma County 22 hours ago

Evacuation order issued along Russian River in Sonoma County

bay area storm Feb 4

Bay Area storm triggers several severe thunderstorm, flood warnings

Napa city officials posted on social media the following places that were affected:

  • Lake Park and Shoreline Drive area
  • Lincoln Avenue from Silverado Trail to the railroad tracks
  • Areas just south of Central Avenue to Vallejo, east of Soscol Avenue
  • Imola and South Coombs and in marsh areas around the river near Napa Valley College
  • Downtown Block to First Street bridge and areas around the Oxbow

Jocelyn Moran has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

weatherbay area weatherNapa County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us