Flooding Closes Miller Avenue in Three Spots In Mill Valley

By Bay City News

Heavy Rain and Leaves
Mill Valley police say Miller Avenue is closed at three spots, due to localized flooding: at Montford Avenue, at Camino Alto, and between Camino Alto and Almonte Boulevard.

Officials ask residents who must drive during the storm to use E. Blithedale, due to flooding and fallen debris.

They also ask residents who live along the Arroyo Corte Madera Creek to monitor their properties closely for flooding and to please check on neighbors who might need an extra hand or have difficulties during this time.

