Some Florida Residents Escape to the Bay Area Amid Hurricane Ian

The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency, with Hurricane Ian about to deliver a direct and destructive hit along the southwestern part of the state.

More than two million people live in the evacuation zone and some of them escaped to the Bay Area in last-minute flights.

Video showed a mad dash to get out of the way of the hurricane as forecasters predict massive storm surges, power outages and up to two-feet of rain in some places.

“This is the fourth gas station we just tried,” said evacuee Kyle Daly. “All of them are seeming to be like out."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lisa McClure of Orlando was scheduled to fly out Wednesday to visit family in Santa Cruz, but paid extra to get out Tuesday night. She landed at SFO.

A lot of others were not so fortunate.

Larry Redell was one of the 2.5 million who live in the evacuation zone. He left his home near Sarasota two days ago after preparing it for a direct hit, even tossing patio chairs and tables into his pool so they didn’t become projectiles.

“Where I live there’s a potential for a 5-to-8-foot storm surge and I live right there on the water,” said Redell.

Experts said this could be a very severe hurricane, with life-threatening and devastating impact.