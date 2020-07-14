Floyd Family to Announce Civil Lawsuit Against Minneapolis

In this May 31, 2020, file photo, the makeshift memorial and mural outside Cup Foods where George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Attorneys for George Floyd's family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death.

Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers at the scene — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers were fired the day after Floyd's death, which set off protests that spread around the world and turned into a national reckoning on race in America.

Floyd's death also sparked calls to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new public safety department. A majority of City Council members support the move, saying the department has a long history and culture of brutality that has resisted change.

A public hearing was planned later Wednesday on the proposal, which requires a change in the city's charter that could go to voters in November.

Friends of George Floyd rally in his hometown of Houston, Texas to call for justice.
