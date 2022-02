NBC Bay Area is on Flipboard!

If you're interested in keeping up with NBC Bay Area's news content all in one place — this is your chance.

Flipboard allows you to access content from different outlets and browse online in a digital magazine style.

On NBC Bay Area's Flipboard you'll find local news, sports updates, our latest investigations, as well as our Bay Area Proud stories.

You can access all content via mobile app or desktop here.

Click here or below to follow.