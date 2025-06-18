Proposed Congressional funding cuts to the nation's largest anti-hunger program would devastate many local families, Bay Area food banks said Tuesday.

The proposed federal budget bill would cut up to $300 billion from SNAP, formerly known as the Federal Food Stamp Program. Not only would benefits be reduced, the bill would also make it more difficult for people to qualify for the program.

Marianne Favro takes a closer look at the proposal and shows how local programs would be impacted. Watch her report in the video above.