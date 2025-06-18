US Government

Bay Area food banks sound alarm on proposed federal funding cuts

The proposed federal budget bill would cut up to $300 billion from a federal food stamp program.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Proposed Congressional funding cuts to the nation's largest anti-hunger program would devastate many local families, Bay Area food banks said Tuesday.

The proposed federal budget bill would cut up to $300 billion from SNAP, formerly known as the Federal Food Stamp Program. Not only would benefits be reduced, the bill would also make it more difficult for people to qualify for the program.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Marianne Favro takes a closer look at the proposal and shows how local programs would be impacted. Watch her report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

US Government
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us