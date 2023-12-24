San Francisco

3 food truck workers suffer burn injuries after stove bursts in SF

By Bay City News

San Francisco fire was called to a report of people injured at a food truck around 8:35 p.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived at the truck near Stockton Street and Geary Boulevard and discovered three employees who were injured when something on their stove burst, San Francisco Fire said.

All three were transported to the hospital with burn injuries to their lower extremities.

The fire department said there was no fire in the area as of 9 p.m. and an investigation is underway.

