Food Vendor at Oracle Park, Chase Center to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers: Report

Hundreds of service workers at Oracle Park and Chase Center were set to be laid off Wednesday, according to a report in the San Francisco Examiner.

The newspaper reports that Bon Appétit Food Management Co., the food service provider at the two San Francisco venues, will lay off 2,154 employees who work at the stadiums.

The San Francisco Giants' season just opened last week, and they played their home opener at Oracle Park on Tuesday night. But no fans are allowed at the ballpark and thus all the food and concessions stands are closed.

The Golden State Warriors haven't played a game at Chase Center since March, and even if the 2020-21 season opens on schedule in the fall, the NBA likely won't allow fans, at least initially.

Concerts and other events at the venues also have been postponed indefinitely.

The layoffs include 667 hourly union workers at Chase Center and 737 hourly union workers at Oracle Park, according to the Examiner. The paper says 660 employees who work both venues also are being cut.

Across the bay at the Oakland Coliseum, the A’s back in April established a $1 million relief fund for concession workers, including those working for third-party vendors. It's not clear how much of the relief fund is still available.