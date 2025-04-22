East Bay football referee, 2 other men arrested for allegedly soliciting minors

Contra Costa County law enforcement last week arrested three people they suspect solicited minors for sex, including a high school football referee who allegedly had more than 15 illegally possessed firearms in his home.

The Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, made up of 12 law enforcement agencies, participated in the operation hosted by Brentwood police.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Anthony Mozingo of Elk Grove, 29-year-old Sheldon Ludd of Sacramento, and 48-year-old Tommy Vance of Brentwood, the referee who allegedly arranged to meet a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd and lascivious acts.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found more than 15 illegally possessed firearms in Vance's home.

The convicted felon was taken into custody on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor for sex, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and possession of an assault weapon, and other related suspected crimes.

Police are looking for other possible victims. Anyone with information about the suspects pertinent to the investigation can call Brentwood police at (925) 809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.