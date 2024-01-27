Search underway for man in connection with attempted murder, sheriff says

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection with an attempted murder in Gilroy Saturday, warning that he is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office shared the information and a picture of the man, identified as Christopher Croul, on social media at around 5:54 p.m. It said he had fled from an attempted murder near the 6000 block of Mt. Madonna Road.

It asks that anyone who sees him call 911.

Further details were not immediately available.