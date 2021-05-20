Ford Goes Green: Experts See Electric F-150 Truck Helping Battle Climate Change

About 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions come from cars and trucks, which has been a huge problem in the fight against climate change.

But help is on the way with the No. 1 selling truck in America going electric.

The rollout of Ford's new F-150 truck is being watched closely in the Bay Area -- both because of the fight against climate change and for economic opportunities.

"We can dominate the world market in this," said Peter Gleick, Pacific Institute co-founder. "That's a huge thing for jobs, it's a huge thing for the environment, it's a huge thing for the economy."

Ford is not the only company making electric trucks. Companies like Tesla and Rivian said they all have emission-free trucks on the way too, giving individual drivers, along with companies and cities, green alternatives.

A hurdle companies face is an ongoing chip shortage, threatening the production lines of Ford and other automakers.

The electric F-150 is due next spring starting at $40,000.