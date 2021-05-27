recall alert

Ford Recalls Small Vans; Shifter May Not Show Correct Gear

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem

US-AUTOMOBILE-ENVIRONMENT-FORD
Jeff Kowalsky, AFP via Getty Images

Ford is recalling nearly 205,000 Transit Connect small vans in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem that can stop the shift lever from moving the transmission to the correct gear.

The recall covers vans from the 2013 through 2021 model years with 2.5-liter engines and Ford's 6F35 transmissions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The company said Thursday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or fall off. That can stop the shift lever from changing transmission gears, so a driver could shift into park but the van could be in a different gear.

Local

VTA Yard Shooting 3 hours ago

Vigil for VTA Yard Shooting Victims to Take Place at San Jose City Hall

VTA Yard Shooting 4 hours ago

VTA Honors Victims in San Jose Mass Shooting

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of June 28.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

recall alertFord
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us