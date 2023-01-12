Forecast: Series of Bay Area Storms Resume Friday, Weekend Flood Watch

The parade of storms slamming the Bay Area is expected to continue Friday and into next week. Here's a look at what to expect, the storm's timeline and a breakdown of any weather alerts.

When will it rain again in the Bay Area?

A new system will hit the region Friday morning and is expected to last until the afternoon

morning and is expected to last until the afternoon Another storm is expected to arrive early Saturday morning and will linger into the afternoon

morning and will linger into the afternoon Forecast calls for a spotty thunderstorm chance on Sunday

On Monday, we're expecting a storm to hit the region from 2 to 7 a.m.

How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Friday's storm will bring a quarter-inch to 1.25 inches with higher totals in the North Bay

storm will bring a quarter-inch to 1.25 inches with higher totals in the North Bay Saturday's storm will drop a half-inch to 1.5 inches

storm will drop a half-inch to 1.5 inches Monday's storm is expected to drop a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch

How strong will the wind be during the Bay Area storms?

The forecast projects gusts ranging from 20 to 50 mph during the storms.

Flood watch issued for Bay Area

A flood watch issued for the entire Bay Area starts Saturday morning and continues through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. View the latest weather alerts at nbcbayarea.com/weather.

Flood Watch has been issued Saturday morning through Monday afternoon as at least three more storms will impact the region in the coming days. Today is the dry day. Light rain Friday, moderate to heavy rain with Saturday-Monday systems. pic.twitter.com/4LbOqW3ihS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 12, 2023

Flood warning in North Bay

A flood warning is in effect for Sonoma County. The National Weather Service said flooding is already occurring in the warned area and issued the warning due to additional rainfall expected Friday, through the weekend and into early next week.

"Rainfall on already saturated soils will result in excessive runoff that will result in further flooding over the area," the National Weather Service said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Forestville and Graton.

View the latest weather alerts at nbcbayarea.com/weather.

High surf advisory along the coast

Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet have triggered a high surf advisory from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning for the following areas:

San Francisco

Coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore

Peninsula Coast

Northern Monterey Bay and southern Monterey Bay

Big Sur Coast

View the latest weather alerts at nbcbayarea.com/weather.

Use interactive radar to track the storms

View PG&E outages reported in the Bay Area