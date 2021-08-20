Afghanistan

Former Interpreter for U.S Army Recounts Journey from Afghanistan to Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former interpreter is telling his first-hand account of what it was like to make it out of Afghanistan as the Taliban took over.

Sameer Azizi worked as an interpreter for the U.S. forces.

Now, Azizi is living in Martinez as he tries to begin a new life with his wife in the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, he told NBC Bay Area on Friday that the rest of his family is still trying to evacuate from Afghanistan.

“Obviously, that's not an easy thing. My family is still in Afghanistan and I’m worried about my family,” he said.

Azizi told NBC Bay Area that once the rest of his family is safe, he wants to join the United States military.

