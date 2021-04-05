Former Juvenile Court Counselor Arrested in Connection With Alleged Sexual Assault Against Minor

A former male counselor at the Santa Clara County Juvenile Court system is in custody on multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor under 14 years, San Jose police said Monday.

Giorgio Raul Garcia, a 53-year-old Red Bluff, Calif. resident, was arrested by San Jose police on March 25 for allegedly sexually assaulting a female victim when he was her appointed counselor in 2003-2004.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The victim came forward in February 2021 to police to report Garcia, according to police. After more investigation, police said they found a similar incident reported by another young female in 2006.

San Jose police detectives worked with Red Bluff City Police to arrest and extradite Garcia back to Santa Clara County.

Garcia worked for multiple agencies that worked directly with the juvenile court system between 1980-2005 like the Rubicon Children Center in Fremont, JT Residential Care Facilities in San Jose, Department of Alcohol and Drug Services with Santa Clara County and Taylor Juvenile Facilities, police said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward yet. They are urging anyone with information to contact the Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.

Tips can also be left anonymously at the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867).