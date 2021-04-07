Former Pro Boxer Cited, Released in Connection With Battery Outside SF Bar

Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed they cited and released former professional boxer Pat Lawlor on suspicion of battery outside a North Beach bar on Friday.

A viral video posted to the social media app TikTok over the weekend alleged a young man of Asian descent was struck in the face outside Gino and Carlo Cocktail Lounge at 548 Green St.

"If you're Asian, this is the type of service you get waiting for pizza in Little Italy North Beach San Francisco," the video alleged, showing images of the victim's facial bruises.

Police have released few details about the battery incident and didn't say whether it is being investigated as a hate crime.

Lawlor was a famed boxer in the 1990s, fighting champions like Hector Camacho and Roberto Duran.

In a Facebook post from Friday, the victim's mother, identified as Sofia Enguillado, posted a picture of police speaking with Lawlor.

"This is the man that punched my son out of nowhere," she said in captioning the photo of Lawlor talking to police. "The question is why can't they arrest this guy?!!! Having a drink while being questioned by the police?! Unbelievable."

Staff with Gino and Carlo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.