Former roadie to move to permanent housing in San Jose

A San Jose agency has found a home for a man who made his name as a legendary roadie for rock bands. His journey later put him on the streets.

57-year-old Wolfe Cevorov, who is better known as "Roadman," is a Tiny Home resident who will soon be on the road again to a permanent home.

Roadman was a longtime roadie for the rock group Smash Mouth. He considered them family and the group even had a song called "Roadman" on their second album and it was about him.

“I was admired and I was about doing the job, any job I do, about getting it done and always about ‘safety first,'” he said.

But hectic life on the road has its price. Roadman ended up falling down stairs, suffering major injuries including brain damage that affected his short-term and long-term memory.

But Roadman was rescued by the homeless agency HomeFirst, which runs many of San Jose’s shelters and temporary housing, while always keeping an eye out to find clients a permanent home.

Robert Handa has the full story in the video above.