San Francisco

Former SF Official Won't Face Charges After Alleged Attempted Robbery

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against Mohammed Nuru, San Francisco's former public works director, after he was arrested Wednesday for alleged attempted robbery of a bag of potato chips.

Police said a 23-year-old worker at San Franciso-Marin Food Bank called 911, saying Nuru pulled a knife on him after he refused to give him his bag of chips. But the district attorney said after talking to another witness, they think Nuru was just joking and there is no evidence of a crime.

Nuru on Thursday was no longer listed as an inmate at the county jail. He is still facing criminal bribery charges as the central figure in the city's ongoing public corruption scandal.

