Former UC Berkeley Student, 19, Goes Missing in San Francisco

Authorities and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for help finding the missing 19-year-old former UC Berkeley student, who was last seen near Crissy Field in San Francisco on Sept. 29, according to the Orange County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office.

Sydney West, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, until recently was a student at UC Berkeley and was living in San Francisco with friends, officials said. West is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blue eyes and light brown hair.

She is likely wearing dark shorts, slip-on Vans and has her hair in a ponytail. She may be carrying a black backpack, authorities said.

"We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators," West's parents said in a statement. "We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home."

San Francisco authorities have entered West into the FBI's database as a missing person, and SFPD transferred her case to the Missing Persons Section of the Special Victim’s Unit.

Anyone who has tips or knows the whereabouts of West should contact Sgt. Michael Horan at 415-553-1028. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in North Carolina who may have had recent contact with West to call Investigator Ashley Woodlief at 919-245-2909.