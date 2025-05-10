Former UC Berkeley students create AI matchmaker app

Two former UC Berkeley students are letting Artificial intelligence play matchmaker through a new dating app.

Allen Wang and Eric Liu created the app called "Ditto". The app is currently making student love connections at UC Berkeley, San Jose State University and UC San Diego.

People who use it can tell the app what they are looking for and AI goes to work to find you a match.

Wang and Liu said they made this app to get rid of that middle step of finding a date, like the swiping and small talk.

