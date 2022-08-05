Cain Velasquez

Ex-UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Enters Not Guilty Plea in San Jose Courtroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez on Friday pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder count and other charges in a San Jose courtroom.

Velasquez is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing one of Velasquez's young relatives. Another man in the car was injured by gunfire.

The vehicle-to-vehicle shooting occurred in January along a roadway in Coyote Valley, between San Jose and Morgan Hill, and Velasquez has been denied bail since his arrest.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for late September.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cain Velasquez Apr 12

Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez Says ‘Justice Will Be Served' in Attempted Murder Case

Cain Velasquez Mar 1

Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder

This article tagged under:

Cain VelasquezSan Josecourt appearance
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us