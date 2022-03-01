Cain Velasquez

Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez Arrested in Connection With South Bay Shooting

Velasquez, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in the South Bay, police said.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter.

Velasquez was arrested hours later. What led to the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

