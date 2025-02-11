‘FOSO,' a sound and light installation, will soon shimmer at ‘Sensorio'

What to Know "FOSO," a Fiber Optic Symphonic Orchestra, will open at "Sensorio" in Paso Robles April 11, 2025

The installation will feature 32 illuminated columns with a light display synchronized to music

This is artist Bruce Munro's fifth exhibit to open at the acclaimed outdoor art destination, which debuted in the Central Coast wine country in 2019

"FOSO" will join Mr. Munro's "Field of Light," "Light Towers," "Gone Fishing," and "Fireflies"; "Dimensions" by HYBYCOZO is also on the destination's luminous line-up

Tickets start at $25; Terrace seating, which features a grazing or vegetable crudité board and beverage, runs from $110-$140; other ticketing tiers are available

A LOVER OF LIGHT, especially an art enthusiast who tracks every twinkly art opening on the calendar, can be forgiven for associating "Sensorio" with springtime. The enormous-of-size, enormous-of-scope illuminated installation, which actually features a quintet of luminous experiences, debuted in the spring of 2019 in the wine country of Paso Robles and immediately garnered worldwide acclaim. Adding to the dazzling destination's spring-like appeal? Artist Bruce Munro's "Field of Light," with its thousands of shimmering "blossoms," was the inaugural exhibition, giving guests the chance to serenely saunter through glowing flowers by the light of the moon. Of course, "Sensorio" is open throughout the calendar, and not just spring, but its next major debut will take place just days after the vernal equinox, fittingly: It's "FOSO," a Fiber Optic Symphonic Orchestra by Bruce Munro, and it will begin its melodious run April 11.

FANTASTICAL "FOSO"... will feature 32 large columns that are awash in color, and, yes, sound: Music will be synchronized to the columns as they flicker and flit through the ROY G. BIV spectrum and beyond. Adding to the ethereal mood? Guests strolling through "FOSO" will be able to pick out particular instruments — a violin in this direction, a cello over there — as they stroll. "We're thrilled to showcase Bruce's incredible work and bring another immersive art experience to California's Central Coast," said Ryan Hopple, Sensorio's General Manager. "Our venue showcases a unique cross-section of art and technology among nature, and we're excited to bring on another exhibit showcasing music. It's like having our own orchestra nestled among the hills of Paso Robles."

TICKETS... are available now for the April opening and beyond; there are a few tiers to consider, including the chance to bask on the picturesque Terrace, with a complimentary beverage and nibbles, as the sun sets. For more "FOSO" fantasy, and to sense all that "Sensorio" is, follow the trail of light to this shimmerful site.