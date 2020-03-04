Foster City Councilman Perez Recalled After ‘Bullying’

Voting results from Tuesday's election showed Foster City residents voting overwhelmingly to recall City Councilman Herb Perez after his repeated insults of city residents and "bullying."

Perez, who has served on the council since 2011, has been known to call residents "delusional morons" and "malfeasant malcontents."

The verbal abuse and accusations of Perez voting in favor of development in the city spurred a group of residents to launch the recall effort last May.

The recall effort has the support of 77.29% of voters while 22.71% of voters said he shouldn't be recalled.

In the event of Perez's ouster from the City Council, voters in Tuesday's election also chose his successor from former police Capt. Jon Frooman and community activist Patrick Sullivan.

Early voting showed Frooman with a clear lead of 59.6% compared to 40.4% for Sullivan.