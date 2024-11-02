Climate Change

Four Bay Area cities rank in top 10 greenest cities in America, here's why

Four Bay Area cities rank in the top 10 greenest cities in America in a new WalletHub study based on cities' sustainability and environmental practices

By NBC Bay Area staff

Some of the greenest living cities in the U.S. call the Bay Area home, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The report ranked San Francisco as the fourth greenest city in the nation, with San Jose following closely at No. 5. Oakland trailed not too far behind, placing seventh and Fremont at No. 9.

Wallethub described green living as "engaging in cleaner, more sustainable habits in order to preserve the planet." The report compared the clean energy and green practices of America's 100 largest cities, including factors like recycling programs, greenhouse-gas emissions per capita and water quality.

The tap key components analyzed included the environment, transportation, energy sources and lifestyle/policy of cities.

WalletHub ranked San Diego as the greenest city in America, citing that "over 43% of the city's electricity comes from renewable sources." Washington D.C. ranked at No. 2, with Honolulu coming in third.

Here's a look at the top 20 greenest cities in America:

RANKCITY
1San Diego, Calif.
2Washington D.C.
3Honolulu, Hawaii
4San Francisco, Calif.
5San Jose, Calif.
6Seattle, Wash.
7Oakland, Calif.
8Portland, Ore.
9Fremont, Calif.
10Irvine, Calif.
11Minneapolis, Minn.
12Denver, Colo.
13Sacramento, Calif.
14Buffalo, N.Y.
15Madison, Wis.
16Chula Vista, Calif.
17Anaheim, Calif.
18Los Angeles, Calif.
19Long Beach, Calif.
20St. Paul, Minn.
