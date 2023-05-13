4 Shot in 4 Separate Oakland Shootings: Police

Four people were shot in four separate shootings in Oakland early Saturday morning, according to police.

The first shooting happened in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue at around 2 a.m. Officers arrived to find one person, who had been injured by gunfire. Paramedics transported them to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The second incident happened in the 7600 block of Holly Street also at around 2 a.m. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is stabled at this time.

A third shooting happened in the 1600 block of 85th Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The fourth shooting took place just after 3:15 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been wounded by gunfire, police said. The Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel responded to assist and took the victim to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

This shooting was initially reported as happening in the 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, but preliminary investigations revealed that this wasn't where it happened, police said. Officers are still trying to determine the location.

Oakland police ask anyone with information to contact the department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

Bay City News contributed to the report.