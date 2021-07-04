Fourth of July Fireworks Shows, Parades Return Across the Bay Area

Even as the state reopens from the pandemic, some Bay Area communities are not hosting fourth of July events again this year.

But in other areas, fireworks shows and parades returned across the Bay Area on Sunday.

In San Francisco, they gearing up for the return of the Fourth of July fireworks show along the waterfront and there are many people in the city visiting.

Other notable firework shows happening in the Bay Area include the shows at Great America in Santa Clara, One at Gilroy High School, and another show in Concord.

Earlier on Sunday, the annual Fourth of July parade returned in Orinda.

It was a familiar sound as the annual Fourth of July parade in Orinda kicked off before noon.

“The fact that we’re here and weren’t here last year makes this parade more special even though its tailored down a little bit,” said Jessica Vasisht of Orinda.

Fewer entries than a typical year but plenty of people came out. Families with dogs, kids and plenty of red, white and blue.

Concord resident Sean Duffy came with his family from concord and noted the difference a year makes.

“It’s a blessing it’s a miracle of science that the country produced vaccines thank you to all the scientist enables us to be with our family celebrate enjoy the Fourth,” he said.

The parade didn’t happen last year during the pandemic. This year the city council was divided on whether to hold it, but ultimately organizers scaled things back, and the city decided to move forward. Steve Harwood is a parade announcer.

“We strongly recommended anyone not vaccinated to wear masks. We had people walking the parade route handing out masks. We’re not having the normal celebrity celebration in the park, where we normally had a lot of activities there and booths and so forth, we scaled things back a lot and gave careful consideration to all the guidelines and felt proceeding in the space was a safe thing to do,” said Steve Harwood the parade announcer.

For some venturing out like this was a real change. But Independence Day seemed like a good place to start.

The event was also livestreamed for people who were not able to attend the parade in person.

