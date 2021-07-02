Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Return in the Bay Area

The long weekend is here for some and almost here for others. Official fireworks shows have returned after COVID-19 shut down last year's shows.

Are you planning to celebrate? If so, there are things you should and should not do this weekend when it comes to being safe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Oakland A’s got a jump start on celebrating this weekend with a large fireworks show after Friday’s game.

Fireworks were lighting up the night’s sky in front of a packed crowd about 32,000 people.

Fans like can’t believe he is able to watch the light show and be so close to it.

Fireworks is what people want to see this weekend and some people are willing to break the law to make it happen illegally.

In Dublin, police seized about 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, which landed four people in jail.

In Hayward, police netted over 800 pounds of illegal fireworks.

While in Oakland on Friday, police seized about 100 pounds of fireworks along with $38,000 in cash.

Officers seized 100 pounds of illegal fireworks in Oakland. Police say a tip was called in that someone was selling them at a home on Douglas Avenue.

Getting what you see here off the streets is important for fire officials.

Illegal fireworks and even the so called safe-and-sane variety, which are legal in a hand full of cities can still be dangerous.

“In approximately a minute, the fire can get out of control to where it’s probably leaving your yard, getting into a neighbor’s yard,” said Chris Bachman, fire marshal with the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

That’s why the Bay Area will be on alert this entire weekend, patrolling and making Grizzly Peak boulevard in the Oakland and Berkeley Hills area only accessible to residents.

But cities like Antioch have an alternative for people who want to celebrate.

“We have a car show lined up. We have parade .in the historic downtown area." said Velma Wilson, an organizer with "Celebrate Antioch" event.

And of course, a fireworks display over the Delta.

Officials are going to be monitoring which cities have the most illegal fireworks on Saturday. That’s going to dictate where they focus their resources on Sunday.