San Jose

Franklin-McKinley School District board votes to close 3 schools

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

East San Jose’s Franklin-McKinley School District board voted on Tuesday night to close three schools because of falling enrollment.

In a 3 to 2 vote, the following schools will be closing at the end of the school year:

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

  • McKinley Elementary School
  • Los Arboles Elementary School
  • Ramblewood Elementary School

NBC Bay Area spoke to Rudy Rodriguez, one of the school board members who voted against the closures.

“I don't believe we should be damaging those neighborhoods and tearing apart those neighborhoods by forcing our children to go to a different neighborhood," he said. "Those children love their schools and they walk to their schools. Many of the residents in the schools that are closing don't have cars to take their children to school.”

The district is facing a large budget deficit and has said it has 40% fewer students than it did 14 years ago.

Schools 17 hours ago

School districts in San Jose, SF face layoffs, campus closures

Vallejo Feb 19

Vallejo City Unified School District to close 2 schools

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us