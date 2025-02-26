Franklin-McKinley School District board votes to close 3 schools

East San Jose’s Franklin-McKinley School District board voted on Tuesday night to close three schools because of falling enrollment.

In a 3 to 2 vote, the following schools will be closing at the end of the school year:

McKinley Elementary School

Los Arboles Elementary School

Ramblewood Elementary School

NBC Bay Area spoke to Rudy Rodriguez, one of the school board members who voted against the closures.

“I don't believe we should be damaging those neighborhoods and tearing apart those neighborhoods by forcing our children to go to a different neighborhood," he said. "Those children love their schools and they walk to their schools. Many of the residents in the schools that are closing don't have cars to take their children to school.”

The district is facing a large budget deficit and has said it has 40% fewer students than it did 14 years ago.