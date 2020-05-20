Free COVID-19 Testing Now Available for All Santa Clara County Residents

Free COVID-19 testing is now available for all Santa Clara County residents, including those who aren’t exhibiting symptoms, local leaders announced Wednesday.

Testing sites are located in San Jose at PAL Stadium and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

To get tested, residents have to be 18 years of age or older and electronically sign a COVID-19 public health authorization form and lab consent. They also need to schedule an appointment online.

“You do not need health insurance,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said. “You do not need to pay. You do not need symptoms.”

Santa Clara County COVID-19 Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said the actual test is "safe and easy."

“We’re no longer using a long swab that goes all the way to the back of your throat," he said. "That’s rather uncomfortable. We’re going to use a nasal swab. It will be self-administered.”

After receiving a swab at a testing site, people simply have to swab each nostril for 10 seconds, put the swab in a container and then turn it in.

The state of California and Verily worked together to provide the testing at no cost to residents.